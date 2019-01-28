Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka & Front Office Met To Prepare Anthony Davis Trade Offer

What many anticipated to be the case became more of a reality Monday morning with news of Anthony Davis informing the New Orleans Pelicans he does not intend to sign a five-year, $240 million supermax contract extension this summer.

Davis previously committed to the Pelicans in July 2015 when he inked a five-year, $145 million extension. Not only did the All-Star forward make it clear he won’t sign a new deal, Davis also requested a trade.

While it creates for an uncomfortable situation, the Pelicans are hardly up against the wall as the Feb. 7 trade deadline nears. Davis is under contract through the 2019-20 season before he can opt out and reach free agency.

Nevertheless, the Los Angeles Lakers figure to remain tied to Davis speculation, and according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, the front office met to discuss a potential trade:

The Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks are preparing to make offers for New Orleans Pelicans superstar forward Anthony Davis, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The Lakers’ brass had a meeting Monday morning in large part to coordinate the franchise’s plans, sources said.

Teams interested in trading for Davis this season likely face an uphill battle, both because the Pelicans aren’t in a scenario where they must make a decision at present time. Should they delay a possible trade into the summer, it creates an opportunity for the Boston Celtics to become involved.

From the Lakers’ standpoint, there’s a belief a trade package for Davis would need to include Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac and a top draft pick. The Lakers reportedly were against trading Ball, but would likely relent from that stance for Davis.

