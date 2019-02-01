Lakers Rumors: Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka ‘Determined’ To Complete Anthony Davis Trade Before Feb. 7 Deadline

Another big step in the saga of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis has occurred. Davis’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports revealed they informed the Pelicans that Davis won’t sign an extension with the team and he prefers to be traded.

Naturally, much of the focus and discussion after that involved the Los Angeles Lakers. It is hardly a secret throughout the league that one of the Lakers’ top targets is Davis.

Since he isn’t a free agent until 2020, the best move is to trade for him. However, the Pelicans have to be willing to deal him, and Davis telling them he won’t return gives them a reason to look to move on.

Whether or not they are able to acquire Davis remains to be seen, but expect the Lakers to make an earnest effort before the Feb. 7 deadline, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski:

This is an opportunity for the Los Angeles Lakers to be aggressive in offering a package for Davis before Boston’s inclusion into talks. Paul also represents Lakers star LeBron James, and the Lakers have been determined to acquire Davis in a deal, league sources said.

The Lakers have every incentive to move hard on a Davis trade immediately as their biggest competition, the Boston Celtics, can’t trade for him until the summer. Due to a rule in the collective bargaining agreement, Boston can’t add Davis until Kyrie Irving signs a new contract.

This gives L.A. a big advantage as the Celtics’ massive collection of young players and draft picks trumps that of the Lakers.

What the Lakers would have to include in a Davis deal is unknown, but they reportedly presented the Pelicans with upwards of five different trade scenarios. One of which included dealing Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma, among other pieces.

