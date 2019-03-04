Lakers Rumors: Luke Walton ‘Almost Certainly’ Will Be Fired After 2018-19 NBA Season

Throughout the 2018-19 NBA season, there has been uncertainty surrounding Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton’s future with the team since LeBron James’ arrival.

Hired by the previous front office leading up to the 2016-17 season, Walton was viewed as a young head coach who could grow with the young core. Since then, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have reportedly wanted their own head coach.

However, president and owner Jeanie Buss has reportedly wanted to give Walton ‘every opportunity to succeed’ instead.

As the Lakers are unlikely to make the playoffs, it appears Walton’s time could be coming to an end, according to Marc Stein of New York Times:

The prevailing assumption in league coaching circles remains that Walton will almost certainly be dismissed after the season, followed by the Lakers resuming their trade quest for Davis.

Whether it is fair or not, head coaches are usually the scapegoats in these types of situations. As they are considered the easiest to replace, Walton does not deserve full blame for what has transpired in Year 1 with James and the young core.

Along with all of the injuries, the Anthony Davis trade rumors have had a major impact on the young core and veterans on one-year deals. While it is ultimately a business, the Lakers have clearly not been the same since and are on the brink of missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

