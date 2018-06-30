Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball Suffered Torn Meniscus In Left Knee At End Of 2017-18 NBA Season

At the conclusion of the 2017-18 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers wanted Lonzo Ball to improve in one major area.

While much of the attention naturally was on Ball’s 36 percent shooting from the field and 30.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line, he missed 30 games due to various injuries. As a result, Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka challenged the 20-year-old to add strength that matches his conditioning level.

In perhaps the most important offseason in franchise history, Ball revealed he recently received a platelet-rich plasma injection into his left knee that kept him off the court for a month. As he has since returned to basketball activities, there is an interesting development.

It was reported Friday that Ball was saddled by a torn meniscus in his left knee but was expected to recover in time for the start of training camp.

According to Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports, Ball and the Lakers were aware of the injury at the end of the regular season:

Ball was diagnosed with the injury at the end of the season and has gone through recovery options to treat the minor injury and find the best route for his long-term future, league sources said.

With the Lakers in trade discussions for Kawhi Leonard and free agency nearing, the timing of the injury is certainly interesting. However, at this point, Ball has not been reported as a player the San Antonio Spurs are interested in.

Regardless of what happens, Ball should be ready for the start of the 2018-19 season and the Lakers are impressed with his offseason workouts, which features him watching film with the greatest point guard of all time.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!