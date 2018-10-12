Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball Instructed To Cover Big Baller Brand ‘BBB’ Tattoo By NBA

After a deliberate recovery process since undergoing offseason knee surgery, Lonzo Ball made his long-awaited debut on Wednesday against the Golden State Warriors. The game was Ball’s first since late March.

As expected, Ball fought through some rust and fatigue in his return to the court. Prior to taking the court in Las Vegas, he had been limited to practices and scrimmages.

More importantly, Ball said he was not limited or bothered by his knee, and he showed early chemistry with LeBron James and Rajon Rondo.

Ball’s return also came with a bit of a change as he was instructed by the NBA to cover a Big Baller Brand tattoo underneath his right elbow, per TMZ Sports:

Lonzo Ball’s famous Big Baller Brand arm tattoo was covered up during his pre-season debut with the Lakers on Wednesday night … and it’s all because the NBA asked him to keep it under wraps.

Ball wore a white bandage/adhesive to cover the ‘BBB’ logo tattoo. Ball of course is hardly the first player to face such a reality as, J.R. Smith was in the headlines because of a Supreme tattoo on his leg.

The NBA reportedly will fine Smith if he does not oblige, and that presumably would apply to Ball as well if he did not take action.

