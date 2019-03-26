Lakers Rumors: Lonzo Ball And Family Considering ‘Folding’ Big Baller Brand

Earlier this week, Lonzo Ball cut ties with Big Baller Brand co-founder Alan Foster when an alleged $1.5 million was unaccounted for in his personal and business funds.

Since then, Ball has hinted at signing with Nike with an Instagram post that features the company’s logo and slogan while his No. 2 jersey hangs in the Staples Center rafters.

As the 21-year-old looks to take control of his life on and off the court during his second season with the Los Angeles Lakers, it appears he is considering another change.

Ball and his family reportedly have had conversations about the future of Big Baller Brand as they distance themselves from Foster, according to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN:

The Ball Family had discussions over the weekend about folding @bigballerbrand and anything associated with Alan Foster. Story coming shortly on ESPN. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) March 25, 2019

As the former No. 2 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Ball had an opportunity to sign with a major shoe company following his lone season at UCLA. Instead, he took a completely different path from a majority of his peers and it likely cost him significant money.

At this early stage of his career, Ball still has plenty of time to turn it around on the business side. However, it all starts with his performance on the court.

Despite showing flashes of potential, Ball has only played in 99 out of a possible 164 games due to lower-body injuries. As the Lakers discussed the possibility of Big Baller Brand shoes being a factor in his injuries, Ball informed them he would potentially switch to Kobe Bryant’s signature shoes if that was the case.