Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Not Participating In Team USA Minicamp In Las Vegas

While LeBron James has made endless headlines leading up NBA free agency and since signing a four-year, $153 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, he’s maintained a low profile on a personal level.

James was on a family vacation before free agency began and has yet to speak publicly about joining the Lakers. Outside of social media posts chronicling his offseason workouts, the 14-time All-Star hasn’t been heard from.

So it made James’ appearance at the Lakers’ Summer League game on Sunday all the more dramatic. He did not speak with reporters but interacted with new teammates Josh Hart and Brandon Ingram, among others.

Whether James is still in Las Vegas isn’t clear, but at minimum he won’t be joining other stars when they descend on the desert next week.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin , James is skipping the Team USA minicamp that’s being held July 25-27 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center:

LeBron James will not participate in USA Basketball’s minicamp in Las Vegas next week, multiple sources familiar with James’ plans told ESPN.

James was among the 35-member player pool that was released in April. A 12-man roster will be selected from the group to participate in the 2019 World Cup in China, and 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo.

James won Gold with Team USA at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2012 Olympics in London. He was not a member of the 2016 roster that also took home a Gold medal in Rio.

James was on the 2004 Team USA roster that disappointed and won Bronze in Athens, which led to an overhaul in how the U.S. approaches international play that now asks participants for more of a firm commitment.

Next week’s camp marks the first official gathering for Gregg Popovich as head coach of Team USA.

Medium Large is looking to add motivated individuals with big dreams and a big appetite for success to our LakersNation.com direct sales team based in Los Angeles or Orange County. If you love sports, know digital sales, and can throw your weight behind an aggressive commission based opportunity than we would love to talk to you. Please apply at: http://mediumlarge.la/?jobs=1576. If you meet our criteria we will be in touch!