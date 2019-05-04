Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Tyronn Lue Expected To Attend Canelo Alvarez Vs. Daniel Jacobs Fight In Las Vegas

The Los Angeles Lakers made significant progress in their head coaching search when Philadelphia 76ers assistant Monty Williams accepted the Phoenix Suns head coaching job, leaving former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue as the team’s No. 1 option.

The Lakers reportedly have just started conversations with Lue and all signs indicate he will accept the job soon.

Lue, of course, has a history with LeBron James dating back to their days in Cleveland when they won the 2016 NBA Finals by erasing a 3-1 deficit against the 73-9 Golden State Warriors.

James is still believed to be very close with Lue, so he has to be happy about the team’s decision. According to Arash Markazi of Los Angeles Times, both will be present at Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs fight in Las Vegas:

Ty Lue and LeBron James are expected to be at the #CaneloJacobs fight in Las Vegas tomorrow. Maverick Carter is already here. https://t.co/ggxDUg0Eqx — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 3, 2019

Markazi did not specify if they will be attending the fight together, but given their relationship and all of the talk about Lue becoming the Lakers head coach, it would not be surprising to see them sitting together ringside.

Lue has a history with the Lakers, playing three seasons with them to begin his NBA career and winning two championships under head coach Phil Jackson. And Jackson actually came to Lue’s aid, endorsing him to be the next head coach to owner Jeanie Buss.

With no other candidates expected to be interviewed, it would be a huge shock if Lue was not introduced in Los Angeles in the very near future.