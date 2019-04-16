Lakers Rumors: LeBron James To Have Full-Length Basketball Court Built On ‘Space Jam 2’ Set

Although LeBron James may have big plans with the filming of “Space Jam 2” set to begin this summer, it appears he is not looking to compromise on his training while doing so.

James is coming off a disappointing 2018-19 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the playoffs for the first time in 13 seasons. One of the few silver linings in the team’s shortened season is that he will have an opportunity to refresh his mind and body.

As for off the court, James has numerous projects which has been a topic of discussion. Fortunately, it appears James’ focus will still be on staying in shape.

According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, there will be a full-length basketball court built on the set:

Production begins this summer on “Space Jam 2,” which stars LeBron and is set for a July 2021 release. This is not James’ first summer movie project; he filmed “Trainwreck” in 2014 and the animated film “Smallfoot” in 2017. Sources told The Athletic that a full-length basketball court would be built on the “Space Jam 2” set for LeBron to train.

Reports of James’ plans has only added further deja vu to the whole project. Michael Jordan did the same thing when he filmed the original and it is safe to say that it worked out for his game.

Of course, working on his skills may not be James’ primary concern at the moment. Recent reports suggest that he has had some trouble finding other elite players like himself to help form a star-studded cast for the reboot.

This raises obvious concerns for James on two levels. Not only would a lack of superstars draw little interest from moviegoers, but it will also provide him with less competition to work out with on his newly-built court.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo can be ruled out of the casting, there are still a bevy of other superstars for James to recruit. It is clear that James is doing whatever he can to ensure them they will not have to interrupt their training during filming.