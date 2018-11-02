Lakers Rumors: LeBron James ‘Publicly And Privately’ Supports Luke Walton

To begin the 2018-19 NBA season, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are currently 3-5 in the competitive Western Conference.

Taking into account the eight new players and Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo being suspended for half of the games played thus far, there was an understanding it would take time.

However, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson reportedly ‘admonished’ head coach Luke Walton following the team’s winless road trip against the San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves.

As there is pressure to win now, James reportedly supports his new head coach, according to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

So far, James has been publicly and privately supportive of Walton.

During James’ career, he has been labeled as a ‘coach killer’ when he signed with the Miami Heat and returned to the Cleveland Cavaliers. While the 33-year-old understands he needs to be patient with the Lakers, he recently warned what could happen if he ultimately lost it.

As for Walton, he has been criticized for his numerous lineup changes to start the new season. Whether it is fair or not, the head coach is usually the first one to be fired in these type of situations since it is difficult to trade players.

With a sense of urgency in Los Angeles, the Lakers are preparing for the Portland Trail Blazers and Toronto Raptors. While they nearly lost to the Dallas Mavericks, James and company showed better effort by rebounding instead of leaking out and defending without fouling.