Lakers Rumors: LeBron James To Make His Return Against Cavs On Nov. 21

The NBA confirmed LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will play the Portland Trail Blazers on the road to open the 2018-19 season.

Along with playing the Houston Rockets in their home opener and the Golden State Warriors in two marquee matchups, another important Lakers game to circle on the NBA calendar is James’ return to Cleveland.

After delivering on his promise to win a championship in the 2016 NBA Finals against the Warriors, James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in his career.

However, unlike the first time when he signed with the Miami Heat, the 33-year-old will likely receive a standing ovation when he returns, which will come Nov. 21, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

LeBron James will make his return to Cleveland to play the Cavs for the first time as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 21, league sources tell ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) August 8, 2018

Although James signed a four-year, $153 million contract with Los Angeles, Akron will always be his home. He recently opened the I Promise School which will provide 240 at-risk students with free uniforms, meals, college tuition, and more.

Even though James will be 37 years old and in his 19th NBA season, he has not ruled out returning to Cleveland to finish his future Hall of Fame career. With the Cavaliers promising to retire his jersey number, it would be a storybook ending for the four-time league MVP.

