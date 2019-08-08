Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Organizing Team Mini-Camp In Las Vegas Before 2019 NBA Training Camp

Although LeBron James has accomplished everything possible in his future Hall of Fame career, he should be extremely motivated heading into the 2019-20 NBA season.

After suffering the first significant injury of his career along with the Lakers missing the 2019 NBA playoffs, the media is questioning the 34-year-old at this stage of his career.

As James prepares for his 17th season, he received some help with the Anthony Davis trade and key free agent signings to make Los Angeles a championship contender.

With so many new players, James reportedly is organizing a team mini-camp in Las Vegas before the start of 2019 NBA training camp, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

“League sources tell me that LeBron James has started organizing a team mini-camp in Las Vegas in September days before the start of Lakers training camp.”

As James has organized team mini-camps with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat in the past, this is viewed as a ‘great move’ for Year 2, according to Charania:

“For the Lakers part, two sources told me that this is a great move on behalf of LeBron James and the Lakers in terms of setting up this team mini-camp and allowing a group that is so new to come together.

With eight new players right now, establishing team chemistry as soon as possible will be crucial to the team’s success. In a wide-open NBA for the first time in five seasons, the Lakers have a grand opportunity to win.

While new duos have formed and there are 8-10 legitimate championship contenders, the Lakers are viewed as the favorites. Along with the most talented duo, general manager Rob Pelinka did well adding the right role players.

Through the drama-filled start to the offseason, the Lakers have recovered nicely and most importantly, James’ commitment to them has not wavered. From attending head coach Frank Vogel’s introductory press conference to organizing this mini-camp, James is all in for Los Angeles.

If James is able to win a championship with the Lakers, he would join a select group of players (Robert Horry and John Salley) to win at least one with three different teams.