Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Not Involving Himself In Head Coaching Search

While it is widely assumed that the Los Angeles Lakers have consulted with LeBron James about their new head coach, it appears he is leaving that responsibility up to the front office.

There had been plenty of speculation regarding the team’s pursuit of a new head coach. The Lakers had seemingly narrowed down their search to two candidates in former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue and Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams.

Los Angeles knew full well that James had ties to both candidates on and off the court. Since the front office seemingly already had an understanding of Lue, they were hoping James could get an idea of what Williams was looking for if he became the head coach.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, James opted not to be a part of the process:

James made it clear throughout the Lakers’ coaching search that he wants the franchise to make its hire irrespective of his involvement, league sources told The Athletic. When the Lakers approached James to potentially speak to Williams, James informed the front office that he trusts their judgment and did not want to be involved in that part of the process, according to league sources.

Although it has never been confirmed, it is no secret that James has always had a say when it comes to certain personnel decisions. That seemed to be the case during his days with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

It is encouraging to see that James seems to have the utmost confidence in the front office despite all that has transpired this offseason. While it currently looks as though they need all the help they can get, he is opting to let owner Jeanie Buss and company figure it out on their own.