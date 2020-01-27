Lakers Rumors: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant Had Phone Call After 76ers Game
On Jan. 25, LeBron James officially passed Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list against the latter’s hometown Philadelphia 76ers.

Unfortunately, less than 24 hours after James’ accomplishment, Bryant was among nine people who died in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles.

Leading up to James passing Bryant and shortly after, there was mutual respect between them despite the media/fans trying to compare them.

As the world mourns the loss of Bryant, James reportedly had a phone call with him after the 76ers game, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

