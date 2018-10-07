Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Has 10 Armed Security Personnel At Home After Burglary Plot

When LeBron James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, the best player in the NBA today aligned himself in the second-largest market.

As James pursues his on- and off-the-court opportunities, he was unfortunately part of a burglary plot according to Los Angeles police.

With Yasiel Puig recently getting burglarized for the fourth time and Rams wide receiver Robert Woods getting burglarized during a game, James appears to have taken preemptive action.

The 33-year-old reportedly has hired armed guards after learning his house was targeted, according to TMZ:

Sources tell us … Bron has at least 10 armed security personnel at the home — including off-duty police officers. We’re told the NBA’s security team is also involved in the security plans.

Unfortunately for James and his family, this is not the first time they have been targeted. Along with James’ house getting vandalized with a racial slur following the 2016-17 NBA season, fan-made murals around Los Angeles made in his honor were also vandalized during the offseason.

Some of James’ teammates spoke out about the act, and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said no true fan of the team would have done such an act.

While Los Angeles police were able to arrest four individuals who were connected to these burglaries, there unfortunately remains the possibility of copycats.

