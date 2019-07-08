Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Expected To Start At Point Guard For 2019-20 NBA Season

After Kawhi Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in free agency, the Los Angeles Lakers have recovered.

While other All-Star and role players did not wait for Leonard’s week-long decision, the Lakers were able to sign players like DeMarcus Cousins below their market value.

With 14 players currently on the 2019-20 NBA season roster now, one area of concern is the point guard position with just Rajon Rondo, Alex Caruso, and Quinn Cook.

As a result, James is expected to start at point guard now, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

The new-look Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2019-20 season with the intention of starting LeBron James at point guard, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Danny Green is also expected to join James in the backcourt for head coach Frank Vogel, according to Haynes:

James, a four-time league MVP, and newly acquired Danny Green are expected to start in the backcourt, sources said.

In a time where it is all about positionless basketball, James being the point guard just means he will be the primary ballhandler, which is what he has done in his career.

While James is in the top-10 in points and assists, he takes more pride in making his teammates around him better.

Heading into the 2019-20 season, it will be interesting to see who will join James and Green in the starting lineup.

Between Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins, and JaVale McGee, there are not enough minutes for Kyle Kuzma, which means he could see more minutes at small forward.

Most importantly, the hope is Vogel will stagger the minutes of James and Davis, so at least one of them is on the court at all times. And with plenty of depth, the hope is they do not have to play major minutes in the regular season.

With two All-Star players and depth, the Lakers are establishing themselves as a championship contender.