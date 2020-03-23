Lakers Rumors: Kyrie Irving Donates $323,000 To Feeding America For Birthday, In Honor Of Kobe Bryant

It has been nearly two months since Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant, and seven other passengers tragically passed away in a helicopter crash.
As it remains difficult to process Bryant’s death, the NBA and world are currently navigating through unchartered waters due to the coronavirus.
With this pandemic impacting everyday life, Kyrie Irving is using his platform.
On Irving’s 28th birthday, he is donating $323,000 to Feeding America and Lineage Logistics is also matching up to $200,000, via Instagram:
Thank you all for the birthday love, I’m extremely grateful for the support. Seeing the effects of COVID-19 reach our loved ones, our schools, our jobs, and access to food has really impacted me. I am excited to partner with @feedingamerica and @lineagelogistics to launch the Share A Meal campaign to help marginalized communities get the food resources they require during this time, and to work with our local partner @cityharvestnyc to distribute 250k meals to my neighbors in need across the NY area. In addition to that I am donating $323k to Feeding America and @lineagelogistics will match $200k of what we raise together. I am asking my fans, friends, family and partners to join me in helping our communities by donating at the link in my bio. Thank you to everyone on the front line working to keep all of us safe, healthy, and fed. Together we can change the world one small gesture at a time.
The 28 year old reportedly came to this number to also honor Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 jersey (3+2+3), according to Howard Beck of Bleacher Report:
On IG, @KyrieIrving announces $323k donation to @FeedingAmerica.
Why $323k? Today (3/23) is Kyrie's birthday. Also, I'm told, because 3+2+3=8, in honor of @kobebryant. pic.twitter.com/klue3hpHoQ
— Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) March 23, 2020
During these uncertain times, Irving is the latest player to use his platform to help others by donating a generous amount to Feeding America now.
Along with this donation, it is very touching for Irving to honor Bryant in this way. While Bryant is no longer here, his legacy will always live on forever.