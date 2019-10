Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma reportedly will make 2019-20 NBA season debut against Dallas Mavericks, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma will make his season debut on Friday against the Mavericks in Dallas, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Positive sign, as Kuzma will be eased back into Lakers rotation. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 30, 2019

