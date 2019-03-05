Lakers News: Kyle Kuzma Could Miss Up To One Week After MRI...

Kyle Kuzma underwent an MRI which confirmed a minor right ankle sprain against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers announced. He could miss up to one week.

In the fourth quarter against the Clippers, Kuzma suffered his latest injury when he landed awkwardly following a layup attempt.

While Kuzma’s X-rays returned negative and he expressed hope of playing against the Denver Nuggets, head coach Luke Walton was less optimistic after the 113-105 loss.

As Kuzma was officially ruled out against the Nuggets, he underwent the precautionary MRI following practice.

With 18 games remaining in the 2018-19 NBA season, it appears Kuzma will not miss too much time as the injuries continue to pile up.

While Josh Hart has been battling through knee issues, Lonzo Ball suffered a bone bruise in his left ankle sprain and Brandon Ingram is listed as questionable against the Nuggets with a shoulder injury.

After losing a must-win game against the Clippers, the Lakers are currently 5.5 games back of the San Antonio Spurs for the eighth and final spot in the Western Conference.

As only eight players were available for Tuesday’s practice, losing their second-leading scorer for up to one week adds to what has been an extremely challenging season.

