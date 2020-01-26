Lakers Rumors: Kobe Bryant Dies In Helicopter Crash Outside Los Angeles

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant reportedly has died in a helicopter crash outside of the city, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Gianna Bryant, Bryant’s second-oldest daughter, was also aboard the helicopter along with another parent and player, according to Wojnarowski.

TMZ/TMZ Sports were the first to report Bryant was one of five people killed in the crash with numerous sources eventually confirming the news.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Vanessa Bryant and his four daugthers.

