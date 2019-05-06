Lakers Rumors: Klay Thompson Could Consider Clippers If Warriors Do Not Offer Max Contract In 2019 NBA Free Agency

As Klay Thompson is attempting to win four championships in five seasons with the Golden State Warriors, much of the attention is on 2019 NBA free agency.

Unlike Kevin Durant, Thompson has been consistent with wanting to re-sign with the Warriors, who selected him with the No. 11 pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

While Thompson is committed to the Warriors, there is one scenario which could potentially change his mind heading into July 1.

If the Warriors do not offer Thompson a five-year, $190 million deal, he could consider the Los Angeles Clippers — not the Los Angeles Lakers — in free agency, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN (H/T Tyler Conway of Bleacher Report):

“If they come with a five-year, $190 million max deal for Klay Thompson, that’s done on July 1—he’s going into the new building with Steph Curry,” Wojnarowski said. “If they try to do anything less than that, you can expect Klay Thompson to be out in free agency. Watch not for the Lakers then, but the Clippers.”

Since former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation, there has been a certain narrative that the Clippers are the preferred destination over the Lakers in free agency. While the Clippers have two max-contract slots available and took the Warriors to six games in the 2019 NBA playoffs, only time will tell if this is accurate.

As for the Lakers, they need to stabilize themselves first. With general manager Rob Pelinka reportedly running the front office now, they are currently in negotiations with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue to become former head coach Luke Walton’s replacement.