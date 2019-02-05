Lakers Rumors: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope ‘Unlikely’ To Be Traded Before Deadline

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and with all the rumors the Los Angeles Lakers are involved with, they only have until Thursday, Feb. 7 at 12 p.m. PT to get a deal done. One player that has been involved in non-Anthony Davis trade rumors is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Caldwell-Pope was one of the initial players that was speculated to be a salary-cap filler to get Davis to the Lakers, but that possibility was shot down, and while it was never said specifically, it’s likely related to a no-trade clause.

More recently, Caldwell-Pope reportedly discussed in a swap with the Chicago Bulls for Jabari Parker, but that too seemed to be even more short lived. And now, it seems less and less likely that Caldwell-Pope will be dealt by the deadline, via Tania Ganguli and Brad Turner of the L.A. Times:

Although Caldwell-Pope and the Lakers had been looking for a landing spot, one person unauthorized to speak publicly said Caldwell-Pope is unlikely to be traded.

It seems as if every member of the Lakers roster besides LeBron James has been in a trade rumor, but Caldwell-Pope’s value as a player and his expiring deal made him seem like a strong candidate to be dealt.

If that doesn’t, he is still of great value to the Lakers. He has played solid basketball off the bench, providing quick offensive rhythm and solid defense. And when needed, Caldwell-Pope has filled in as a starter and done so pretty well.

As far as a role player on one-year deals go, he’s one of the best a team could ask for.

