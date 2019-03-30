Lakers Rumors: Jemerrio Jones Signing 2-Year Contract

With the Los Angeles Lakers eliminated from potentially reaching the playoffs a sixth consecutive year, the team has given extended looks to players who previously were not part of the rotation.

The process began with Alex Caruso, Johnathan Williams and Moritz Wagner, and continued with the signings of Andre Ingram and Scott Machado to respective 10-day contracts. However, Ingram didn’t see much time on the court with the team, and neither has Machado.

Machado’s deal expires Saturday, and rather than sign him for another 10 days, the Lakers are tapping into their G League affiliate.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Jemerrio Jones will sign a two-year contract and join L.A. as the latest call up from South Bay:

The Los Angeles Lakers will sign G League forward Jemerrio Jones to a two-year deal, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Lakers use final roster spot on Jones to close season, with team option in 2019-20. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 30, 2019

Jones was taken by the Santa Cruz Warriors with the 18th overall selection in the 2018 G League Draft. He was traded to South Bay last October. In 47 appearances for the Lakers’ affiliate, Jones averaged 9.4 points and a team-leading 9.6 rebounds per game.

The Lakers, who have suddenly won three of their past four games, have six games remaining.