Lakers Rumors: Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson Have ‘Remained In Regular Contact’ Since His Resignation

It has been nearly a month since former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson’s resignation and the Los Angeles Lakers have remained silent.

As the Lakers have been conducting a coaching search for former head coach Luke Walton’s replacement, general manager Rob Pelinka is reportedly running the front office now.

While there are conflicting reports about Pelinka’s reputation, Larry Nance Jr. denied a recent report about being told to buy a Los Angeles house before being traded shortly after.

Along with all of this, there are still questions about why Johnson resigned. However, it appears all is well between Buss and Johnson after they had dinner together, according to Tania Ganguli of Los Angeles Times:

Johnson and Buss have remained in regular contact since he stepped down. https://t.co/lo7UXcuLvl — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) May 3, 2019

Since Johnson’s resignation, he has been active on social media again and recently spoke to TMZ Sports. While Johnson would not change how he resigned, he shared he still talks to Buss ‘almost every day’ and is ‘going to help them get the Lakers back right.’

With the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery approaching on May 14, it will be interesting to see if the Lakers hire their next head coach by then. However, it appears they are split on offering the job to Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams or former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue.