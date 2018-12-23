Lakers Rumors: JaVale McGee Day-To-Day After Being Hospitalized 3 Days For Pneumonia

At the time still without Brandon Ingram (sprained ankle) and Rajon Rondo (hand surgery) as they were recovering from respective injuries, the Los Angeles Lakers were also forced to play the final three games of a recent road trip without JaVale McGee because of illness.

McGee played through flu-like symptoms against the Charlotte Hornets, scoring 19 points on 9-for-10 shooting, to go along with 6 rebounds, 3 blocked shots and 1 steal. A comfortable Lakers victory meant he was only needed for 18 minutes.

McGee expressed optimism he would play the following night but was a late scratch. He was then ruled out for the matchup with the Washington Wizards. McGee didn’t practice with the Lakers when they returned home, nor was he available for Friday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports, McGee was hospitalized with pneumonia:

Los Angeles Lakers center JaVale McGee was hospitalized for three days because of pneumonia and was discharged Saturday, league sources told Yahoo Sports. The 11-year veteran was discharged from UCLA Medical Center after being admitted Thursday with a 104-degree fever following the Lakers’ return from a four-game road trip, sources said. He was monitored and tended to by the Lakers’ team doctor throughout his stay, sources said. The seven-footer will be with the team tonight when it hosts the Memphis Grizzlies, but he will be held out and is expected to be day-to-day moving forward, sources said.

The Lakers updated the veteran center’s status on Friday to detail he was dealing with an upper respiratory infection. That was not accompanied by a timeline of when McGee would possibly return.

Tyson Chandler started the first two games of McGee’s absence, while Ivica Zubac received a start against the Pelicans and turned in a double-double.

With McGee essentially ruled out for Sunday’s game, he would next have an opportunity to play when the Lakers face his former Golden State Warriors team on Christmas.

