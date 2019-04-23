Lakers Rumors: Jason Kidd Not Expected To Have ‘Serious Shot’ At Head Coaching Job

During the 2018-19 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly reached out to former Milwaukee Bucks head coach Jason Kidd to gauge his interest.

However, following Kidd’s appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” owner Jeanie Buss reportedly was not happy with his comments and he was not a candidate once head coach Luke Walton was eventually fired.

That quickly changed when general manager Rob Pelinka and executive Kurt Rambis interviewed Kidd for the team’s head coaching job.

While the Lakers and Kidd met, he is not expected to have a ‘serious shot,’ according to Broderick Turner of Los Angeles Times:

Kidd is not expected to have a serious shot at the Lakers’ job — a position that some in the organization felt he was campaigning for during the season.

When it comes to Kidd, there have been conflicting reports about him and the Lakers. While Kidd may not have a serious chance, it appears that can quickly change based on their unexpected meeting.

With Buss reportedly having ‘no plans’ to hire a new president of basketball operations, the immediate concern is Rambis’ role within the organization moving forward.

If the new front office is ultimately Pelinka and Rambis, the Lakers have missed on a grand opportunity to hire an outsider like Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers who can guide them back to championship contention.