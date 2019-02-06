Lakers Rumors: Growing Sense ‘Grand Plan’ Is Trade For Anthony Davis & Sign Kyrie Irving

A subplot to the Anthony Davis trade saga with the New Orleans Pelicans is what it could mean for the Los Angeles Lakers come 2019 free agency. By filling out their roster with veterans on one-year contracts, the Lakers preserved a max-contract slot for this summer.

Their spending power could change if a trade with Pelicans is consummated and should it include Solomon Hill. Though, in that event the Lakers reportedly would waive Hill via the stretch provision.

If they are successful in completing a trade for Davis, the Lakers reportedly would be an attractive option to Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.

During an appearance on “The Stephen A. Smith Show,” Marc Stein of The New York Times explained there is a growing belief the Lakers’ plan is to trade for Davis and sign Irving:

“There are some people around the league who watched the events of last week when Kyrie said what he said and have watched all month as Kyrie and LeBron have seemingly lobbed Valentine’s back and forth to each other about how much they miss each other. Now, there is a sense that what if the Lakers could Anthony Davis and Kyrie? And they’re the ones who steal Kyrie Irving away from the Celtics, and not the Knicks. … They’ve got to trade for Davis and sign Kyrie. There are people who believe that is the grand Laker plan.”

The notion that Irving would be interested in reuniting with LeBron James is not something many would have predicted. However, reports of Irving’s interest in doing so surfaced after he spoke with James to seek advice on leadership and apologize for his behavior when they played together for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James recently spoke highly of the relationship he has with Irving.

As for Thompson, his future may be invariably tied to that of Kevin Durant’s. Should Durant re-sign with the Golden State Warriors, it’s been speculated Thompson may be asked to take a discount.

In that event, he reportedly would have interest in signing with the Lakers if Davis was already in the fold. Shoulder Durant leave the Warriors via free agency — a plausible scenario itself — then Thompson almost assuredly would be presented with a max-contract offer.

