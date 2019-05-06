Lakers Rumors: Frank Vogel Could Join Tyronn Lue’s Staff As Lead Assistant Coach

Nearly a month after the Los Angeles Lakers fired head coach Luke Walton, they reportedly are in negotiations with former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue.

As Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Monty Williams agreed to a five-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, the Lakers quickly moved forward with Lue.

With former head coach Phil Jackson and former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson reportedly both endorsing Lue to owner Jeanie Buss, he celebrated his 42nd birthday with a Lakers-themed cake.

If Lue becomes the team’s new head coach, he already has a lead assistant coach in mind, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

‪If Lue takes the job, Frank Vogel — former coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic — could join his staff as a lead assistant, sources said. ‬

Frank Vogel is best known for his time as the Indiana Pacers head coach (2010-16) but was recently the Orlando Magic head coach (2016-18). After a 304-291 head coaching record and taking the 2018-19 NBA season off, it appears Vogel is ready to return to the NBA.

During Walton’s three seasons in Los Angeles, one major criticism was his coaching staff. If Vogel ultimately joins Lue’s coaching staff, it would be a good start for him to have a lead assistant coach who has eight years of experience.