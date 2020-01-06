Lakers Rumors: Dwight Howard To Participate In 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Through nearly half of the 2019-20 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Dwight Howard has kept his word and has been a ‘star in his role’ so far.

In 36 games (zero starts), Howard is averaging 7.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.4 rebounds in just 19.5 minutes while earning high praise from teammates.

As Howard is focused on winning his first championship, he previously hinted at potentially participating in the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest in Chicago.

With the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend on Feb. 16, Howard reportedly will participate in his fourth contest, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard will participate in the Dunk Contest in Chicago at All-Star weekend, league sources told The Athletic. The NBA has received the commitment of the three-time participant (2007-09), one-time Slam Dunk champion and a potential Hall of Famer to revitalize the energy in this year’s competition.

However, at 34-years-old and in his 16th NBA season now, the Lakers reportedly plan to ‘take great cautiousness and care’ of Howard:

The Lakers plan to take great cautiousness and care of Howard while he participates in the event in Chicago, understanding his critical role on a championship favorite come the postseason, sources said. Howard turned 34 on Dec. 8. He is an eight-time All-Star, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and eight-time All-NBA team member.

As previously mentioned, this will mark Howard’s fourth contest and he will be looking to win his second one during his career. In 2008, he defeated Rudy Gay, Gerald Green, and Jamario Moon with his infamous ‘Superman’ dunk.

For a player who has changed after becoming a journeyman, this is a nice individual reward. Along with this, Howard is currently 10th in Western Conference frontcourt fan voting for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

With Howard’s one-year deal set to be guaranteed soon, it has been a story of redemption up to this point. If he can help Los Angeles win the 2020 NBA Finals in his second stint now, it would cap off an unbelievable season.