Lakers Rumors: Darren Collison ’50-50′ On Coming Out Of Retirement During 2019-20 NBA Season

The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a multitude of scenarios but ultimately stood pat as the NBA trade deadline officially passed at 12 p.m. PT on Feb. 6.

It marked the first time since the 2015-16 NBA season that the Lakers failed to make a trade at the deadline.

Over the past few days and in the final hours before the trade deadline, the Lakers reportedly were involved in talks with the Memphis Grizzlies for Andre Iguodala and the New York Knicks for Marcus Morris.

As the Grizzlies and Miami Heat reached the home stretch of their negotiations, the Lakers reportedly explored all possible avenues to trade for Iguodala. While they failed to make a move, changes could come via the buyout market.

Another perceived option for the Lakers — and L.A. Clippers — is Darren Collison possibly coming out of retirement. Every indication has been Collison will arrive at a decision shortly after All-Star Weekend in Chicago and more recently the Lakers were identified as the favorite.

However, during Matt Barnes‘ appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump,” he said Collison relayed he’s yet to even decide whether or not he’ll come out of retirement:

According to Matt Barnes on The Jump just now, Darren Collison text him saying he's "50-50" on whether or not he'll even return. — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) February 6, 2020

Collison became a free agent after last season and despite being projected to receive a contract in the neighborhood of $10 million per season, he elected to retire at 32 years old.

Although there may be some question marks with Collison considering he has only been limited to workouts and not live NBA action, he in theory represents needed secondary ballhandler and playmaker. It’s a need that’s been created due to Rajon Rondo‘s inconsistency.

Meanwhile, as the Lakers await a decision from Collison, they reportedly are going to hold a workout for JR Smith. Signing either of the two would require Los Angeles to cut a player.