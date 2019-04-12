Lakers Rumors: Cavs Were ‘Doing Homework’ On Luke Walton Before Mutually Parting Ways With Larry Drew

The 2018-19 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers has come to an end with far more questions than answers. While it appeared the Lakers were going to fire head coach Luke Walton, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson resigned instead.

While Walton still faces an uncertain future, he is already receiving interest from the Sacramento Kings who fired head coach Dave Joerger.

Along with the Kings, the Cleveland Cavaliers mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Larry Drew on the same day.

Even before the Cavaliers made the announcement, they were reportedly ‘doing homework’ on Walton, according to Joe Vardon of The Athletic:

Cleveland is also doing homework on Luke Walton, who is widely expected to be fired by the Lakers. He does not fit the “Fernandez” mold but is nonetheless indicative of the breadth of the Cavs’ search. Walton also has experience coaching a young core, with the likes of Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, and Josh Hart.

The Cavaliers are working on their own young core that Walton could absolutely coach. Right now, they are home to former Lakers Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson as well as young talents like Collin Sexton and an incoming top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Walton did well coaching the Lakers young core in his first two seasons and if he is ultimately fired, he could find success with the Cavaliers or Kings.