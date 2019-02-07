Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony ‘Possible’ Option For Open Roster Spot After Ivica Zubac & Michael Beasley Trade, But Buyout Candidates Will Be Evaluated

At the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers moved away from pursuing Anthony Davis with the New Orleans Pelicans and focused on improving their roster.

As the Lakers were unable to trade for a second All-Star player to pit alongside LeBron James, their second objective heading into the deadline was reportedly three-point shooters.

After the Lakers traded Svi Mykhailiuk and a second-round draft pick to the Detroit Pistons for Reggie Bullock following the blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers, they have now traded Ivica Zubac and Michael Beasley to the Clippers for Mike Muscala.

Following the 2-for-1 trade, the Lakers have an open roster spot available and Carmelo Anthony is being considered in the buyout market, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

Carmelo Anthony is a possible addition for the Lakers, but not an inevitability a team source tells ESPN. LAL will monitor the buyout market and will also consider a piece that could fortify their depth at PG or C, two positions they’ve been hit with injuries this season — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2019

With players needing to be bought out by March 1 to qualify for the playoffs, the Lakers will have another opportunity to improve their roster. By adding two more shooters, it is evident president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka are moving away from focusing on tough playmakers.

As the trade deadline comes to a close, there are numerous players like Anthony and Wayne Ellington who are expected to be bought out. If James has a say, the Lakers will likely sign his friend, who he believes can still help any team at this stage of his career.

Reminder: Vivid Seats is the Official Ticket Reseller of LakersNation.com. New Customers use “LAKERSNATION” (all CAPS) in the Vivid Seats App on your phone and get 10% off any Lakers home game ticket order for the remainder of the season.