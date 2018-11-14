Lakers Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Not In Plans If Released By Rockets

Although we’re just one month into the NBA season, it appears as though the Carmelo Anthony experience for the Houston Rockets has not gone as planned. Through 13 games, the Rockets are 6-7 and playing near the bottom of the league on defense.

And as it goes with almost every marquee free agent, there was speculation over the summer when Anthony was a free agent that he may sign with the Los Angeles Lakers because of his friendship with LeBron James.

In the last two years, Anthony has been tied to problems on both the Oklahoma City Thunder and now the Rockets. Anthony spent his entire career as a ball-dominant scorer, but now that he’s found himself on teams where he’s no longer the best player, he’s struggled to adjust to a new role as a third or even fourth scorer.

With the Rockets potentially on the verge of releasing Anthony, where he might next land becomes a point of interest. According to ESPN’s Marc J. Spears, that is unlikely to be the Lakers, via “The Jump”:

“I’d keep my eye on Miami. Philly is interesting. I am hearing that, not the Lakers. I think the Lakers are done.”

The Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers would both be intriguing options for Anthony. The Heat are home to one of Anthony’s best friends in Dwyane Wade, and could be an ideal fit offensively for a team that is average at best on that side of the floor.

The 76ers would be a lesser fit, as with the introduction of Jimmy Butler, it’s likely that Anthony would come off the bench as a fourth or even fifth option behind J.J. Redick.

On the Lakers front, it is likely a good move to refrain from signing Anthony. This team is so deep on the wings, and with the introduction of Tyson Chandler, the Lakers finally seems to have found the solution to their biggest flaws.

Where Anthony goes and even whether or not he ends up getting cut is still a mystery, but no matter what, it’s extremely likely we don’t see Anthony in a Lakers jersey anytime soon.