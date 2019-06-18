Lakers Rumors: Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart All ‘Excited For A Fresh Start’ With Pelicans

Excitement is abound for the Los Angeles Lakers and the fanbase as they eventually were able to trade for Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

However, on the other side of that, the Lakers did have to trade away Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart.

Both Ingram and Ball are former No. 2 picks who had their 2018-19 NBA season cut short due to injuries right as they were finding their stride and playing the best basketball inn their young careers. Both still have major potential and room to grow while Hart — though possessing a lower ceiling — has already established himself as a high-caliber role player capable of knocking down three-pointers and defending multiple positions.

Now all three will join the Pelicans and according to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, they are excited about the fresh start and the chance to play with Zion Williamson:

Word is that Ball, Ingram and Hart are all excited for a fresh start in New Orleans playing with Williamson, too.

Williamson looks like the most can’t miss prospect since perhaps Anthony Davis, so the combination of him with this young trio as well as Jrue Holiday gives the Pelicans an outstanding foundation to build upon. The idea of alley-oops from Ball to Williamson already has Pelicans fans excited.

None of the players have spoken out publicly, but LaVar Ball has already let his thoughts be known by guaranteeing the Lakers won’t win another championship, according to Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN:

“I guarantee: Like I say again, it will be the worst move the Lakers ever did in their life and they will never win another championship,” LaVar Ball told ESPN while at the Drew League on Saturday to watch his son LaMelo play. “Guarantee it.”

Whether or not that will be the case will be realized in due time, but both sides seem to be very happy with this trade. Ingram, Ball, and Hart dealt with a lot during their time with the Lakers especially this last season with the constant rumors of this potential trade surrounding the team.

Now that they no longer have to deal with that, the opportunity for all of them to flourish into even greater players is there. Previous young Lakers such as D’Angelo Russell and Julius Randle had career seasons and if they can realize their potential, the Pelicans could have a couple of All-Star players on their hands.