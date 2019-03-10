Lakers Rumors: Brandon Ingram Hopeful To Learn More About Blood Clot On Monday

Beyond the disappointment of losing Brandon Ingram for the remainder of the season due to a deep venous thrombosis in his right arm, is concern over how grave of a situation he could face. Chris Bosh dealt with blood clotting that forced him into early retirement.

Ingram had missed two consecutive games due to what the team diagnosed as right shoulder soreness. Lakers head coach Luke Walton said there wasn’t much clarity on how Ingram sustained the injury, but there was hope he could return Saturday.

Though, Walton added Ingram was experiencing pain and “pulling” whenever lifting his right shoulder above his head. The third-year forward is hopeful he will learn more about his condition and treatment moving forward on Monday, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk:

A source said Ingram hopes to know more about his condition Monday.

Walton was peppered with questions about Ingram’s injury and outlook, to which he declined to discuss. “He’s done for the season. We’ve released what he’s got going on, but I’m not going to get into the details of all that. But he will not play again this season,” Walton said.

“I’m not going to get into any of that about Brandon right now. I’m just finding out a lot of it myself, so all I’m going to say on him right now is that he’s out the rest of the season.”

For Ingram, it’s a second consecutive season he’s had end prematurely because of injury. He came into his own after the All-Star break, averaging 27.8 points on 57 percent shooting over six games.

Ingram finished the season averaging a career-high 18.3 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.