Lakers Rumors: Bob Myers Could Be Potential Candidate After Magic Johnson’s Resignation

Before Magic Johnson’s resignation to conclude the 2018-19 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers were preparing for the 2019 NBA Draft and free agency.

Although the narrative quickly changed, the Lakers still have an unexpected lottery pick and $38 million in cap space to significantly improve the roster.

As there reportedly are no imminent changes, all of the attention has been on who will be Johnson’s replacement as president of basketball operations.

And in the early stages, Golden State Warriors president of basketball operations Bob Myers has been brought up as a ‘natural target,’ according to Marc Stein of New York Times:

The name that keeps coming up as the Lakers’ natural target: Ex-UCLA Bruin Bob Myers https://t.co/I8R9dBwdUQ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 11, 2019

While it is difficult to see Myers leaving the Warriors who are attempting to win four championships in five seasons, he has ties to Los Angeles. Along with playing college basketball at UCLA, Myers was an agent at Wasserman Media Group which is based in the city.

Although Johnson stepping down was a major surprise, the Lakers have an opportunity to look outside of their family circle. After missing the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season, this would be a step in the right direction for owner Jeanie Buss.

As it currently stands, the team’s president of basketball operations job will be highly coveted and Buss needs to take advantage of the situation.