Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis’ X-Rays Negative, But May Be Held Out Against Warriors

Through Anthony Davis‘ eight seasons in the NBA, there has been a certain narrative that the 26-year-old is injury prone.

While Davis has not played in all 82 games before, he did play in at least 75 games in two of his last three seasons. And in Davis’ last season with the New Orleans Pelicans, he was on pace to do the same before the trade request.

To begin the 2019-20 NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Davis suffered a shoulder injury, but has downplayed the severity of it and continues to play through it for now.

Unfortunately, in the 123-115 win over the Phoenix Suns, Davis was hit in the ribs in the first quarter and headed back to the locker room in the third before finishing the game.

As the Lakers prepare for the second game of a back-to-back situation against the Golden State Warriors, Davis’ X-Rays returned negative, according to Mike Trudell of Lakers:

Anthony Davis had X-Rays on his ribs (right side) and they came back negative. He’ll be re-evaluated tomorrow in advance of the game against Golden State. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) November 13, 2019

While the 26-year-old will be re-evaluated prior to the Warriors game, it appears the Lakers may ultimately hold him out, according to Brad Turner of Los Angeles Times:

After getting X-rays on his ribs (right side) after game Tuesday night that were negative, all signs point to the Lakers holding out Anthony Davis for Wednesday night’s game vs. Warriors at Staples Center, per source. Davis also been dealing with right shoulder issues. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) November 13, 2019

Although Davis has been determined to play through injury, it is likely in everyone’s best interest for him to sit out and give him two days of extra rest before their next game.

Along with the shoulder and ribs injuries, Aron Baynes also stepped under Davis on a three-point attempt late in the third quarter, which eventually resulted in a flagrant foul.

While Davis is clearly motivated to prove his doubters wrong, the Lakers have the second-best record in the entire league and it is about staying relatively healthy long-term.

Amid the load management debates, Davis has been clear in wanting to play if healthy, but the Lakers can afford for him to fully recover instead of playing through injuries.