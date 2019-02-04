Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis Trade Offer Increased To Include Multiple Members Of Young Core, Draft Picks & Salary Cap Relief

After reported struggles for the Los Angeles Lakers to touch base with the New Orleans Pelicans in order to engage in Anthony Davis trade talks, the two teams have held discussions since Magic Johnson and Dell Demps connected.

That was followed by the Lakers reportedly submitting five trade proposals to the Pelicans. They were believed to have included various combinations of the young core and a draft pick, but the Pelicans were hardly enamored by the offers.

As the Lakers awaited a counter, New Orleans reportedly was poised to ask for multiple draft picks in addition to salary cap relief. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers have presented a new trade offer that meets that criteria:

The Lakers have offered a new package to New Orleans that includes multiple young players, multiple draft picks and Pelicans salary cap relief for Anthony Davis, league sources tell ESPN. The offer appears to move closer to the objectives that the Pelicans are pursuing in a deal. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 4, 2019

While the Lakers have shown a willingness to part with Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma in a trade, to this point they have appeared hesitant to take on financial commitments beyond this season.

L.A. is hoping to remain nimble enough to sign a third star 2019 free agency, which may suggest that a third team could be looped into the Davis trade. That would be welcomed news for Ball if he’s involved, as his camp’s preference is to be re-directed to a team such as the Chicago Bulls or Phoenix Suns. The Pelicans are said to be bullish on Ball, however.

Meanwhile, the Davis saga took another twist Monday with reports he would be interested in re-signing long term with the Milwaukee Bucks and Clippers, among other teams.

