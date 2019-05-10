Lakers Rumors: Anthony Davis And David Griffin Will Meet In Los Angeles, ‘No Change’ In Trade Request

Leading up to the 2018-19 NBA trade deadline, Anthony Davis requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans through agent Rich Paul.

As the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly was Davis’ preferred destination, they offered the entire young core, draft picks, and salary cap relief for him.

With former president of basketball operations Magic Johnson believing the Pelicans did not act in good faith, the Lakers could not overcome these trade rumors and missed the playoffs for the sixth consecutive season.

As for Davis, he is expected to meet with Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin in Los Angeles to discuss his future, according to Fletcher Mackel of WDSU:

ICYMI NBA source tells me: -David Griffin & Anthony Davis will meet in LA in 2 weeks.

-Gayle Benson & Jrue Holiday may join Griff at meeting.

– @PelicansNBA want AD to stay in NOLA.

-Right now, no change for Davis, no indication he/Klutch Sports wavering, trade request stands. pic.twitter.com/Q5Yje9I9T1 — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) May 10, 2019

Three months since the Davis trade rumors, some within the Pelicans reportedly admitted the Lakers had a ‘pretty attractive’ offer for him. As they were never going to trade Davis to Los Angeles, Griffin’s arrival to New Orleans could change their stance heading into the 2019 NBA Draft.

At his introductory press conference, Griffin stated he would try to convince Davis to stay for the 2019-20 NBA season. However, he also stated the importance of the 26-year-old being fully committed to the Pelicans as well.

As there are conflicting reports about free agents, Davis may provide the Lakers their best chance at landing a second All-Star player. Unfortunately, there are too many questions than answers with the Lakers right now.