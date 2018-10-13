Lakers Roster: Scott Machado And Jonathan Williams Waived

The Los Angeles Lakers waived Scott Machado and Jonathan Williams, bringing their roster to 16 players, which also includes Alex Caruso and Travis Wear who are on two-way contracts. Williams signed with the Lakers after going undrafted.

In 37 games (36 starts) for Gonzaga last season, he averaged 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 blocks. Williams appeared in all seven Las Vegas Summer League Games, averaging 4.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per contest.

He also played in each of the Lakers’ six preseason games, and had his best effort Saturday night against the Golden State Warriors. Playing 29 minutes, his most of the preseason, Williams scored 14 points (5-for-9 shooting) and grabbed 12 rebounds.

“He’s been great,” Walton recently said of Williams. ‘He’s a perfect example of what hard work can get you. He’s not out there scoring a lot, but he talks on defense, he makes the right rotations, he’s in the gym working every day. And he’s earned the trust of not just his coaches but of his teammates. His teammates love playing with him.”

Machado just signed with the Lakers on Friday, though he wasn’t expected to remain with the team. It’s plausible he and Williams will latch on with South Bay.

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!