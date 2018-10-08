Lakers Roster News: Joel Berry II, Jeffrey Carroll Waived

With just two preseason games remaining, the Los Angeles Lakers trimmed their roster by waiving Joel Berry II and Jeffrey Carroll. It’s possible, if not likely, both will end up with the team’s South Bay affiliate of the G League.

Berry appeared in three of four preseason games, scoring a combined five points, while grabbing one rebound and dishing out one assist. All of Berry’s points came in the second loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played six, seven and five minutes, respectively, in his three games.

The Lakers came to terms with the point guard in the time after the 2018 NBA Draft. Although he went undrafted, Berry was excited to be joining the Lakers franchise.

Carroll also went undrafted before latching on with the Lakers. It was reported he joined the team on an Exhibit 10 contract.

Such an agreement allow teams to sign a player but if the player is waived, there is an incentive paid of up $50,000 should the player then sign with that NBA team’s G League affiliate and remains there for a minimum of 60 days.

While he saw limited action during preseason, Carroll appeared in six of seven Las Vegas Summer League games the Lakers played, and averaged 4.2 points on 48 percent shooting, to along with two rebounds over nine minutes per.

With Monday’s moves, the Lakers training camp roster is now at 17 players.

Want to get your content COMPLETELY AD FREE? Follow us on Apple News!