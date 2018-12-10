Rookie Svi Mykhailiuk Growing More Confident, Finding Rhythm With Lakers

In large part due to success the Los Angeles Lakers had in the first and second rounds of recent NBA Drafts, expectations for Svi Mykhailiuk were higher than what you would typically find for a No. 47 selection.

A potent shooter at Kansas, Mykhailiuk was touted as an all-around player who was capable of putting the ball on the floor and defending. When the Lakers faced life without Brandon Ingram and Rajon Rondo, head coach Luke Walton named Mykhailiuk as a potential option at backup point guard.

He’s yet to fill that role but received more opportunities over the last three games as Lance Stephenson fell out of the rotation because of turnovers. Mykhailiuk struggled in his first chance, going 1-for-7 and making just one of five attempts behind the arc in a win against the San Antonio Spurs.

He was improved in the second game against the Spurs, and took another step forward on the end of a back-to-back. Mykhailiuk attributed that to finding a rhythm, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet

“It is what it is. Shooters shoot. My first couple games, just had to get in a rhythm.”

Following his poor performance in the finale of a four-game homestand, Mykhailiuk was back on the court for extra shooting. That paid off as he connected on 2-of-3 from deep, albeit in a loss to the Spurs.

Mykhailiuk then shot 4-for-8, making three 3-pointers en route to scoring a career-high 11 points against the Grizzlies. His improved play, coupled with Ingram and Rondo remaining on the mend, figure to lead to more minutes this week for Mykhailiuk.