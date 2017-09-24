Lakers Rookie Kyle Kuzma Posts Boxing Training Video

The offseason will officially come to an end Monday for the Los Angeles Lakers as they are set to hold their annual Media Day before reporting for training camp on Tuesday.

For Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma it will be his first training camp and preseason, and it will be a big one for him as he will be competing for rotation minutes and even possibly a starting gig as head coach Luke Walton recently said that Kuzma, Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr. will be in competition for the starting power forward job.

Kuzma, the 27th overall pick out of Utah, impressed many in the Las Vegas Summer League when he was named to the Second-Team All-Summer League and took home championship game MVP honors, leading the Lakers to their first-ever Summer League Championship.

But the NBA is a big step up for Kuzma, so if he wants that success to carry over then he needed to continue to work hard after the summer league ended.

Kuzma has done exactly that, as he has been at the Lakers practice facility with his teammates all summer. It also appears that he has been doing a little boxing to help get in shape, as he recently posted this video to his personal Twitter account:

Kuzma could end up being one of the biggest steals of the 2017 draft, as he is extremely versatile on both ends of the floor and could be one of the better shooting big men in the league.

Additionally, Kuzma has already developed tremendous chemistry with fellow rookie Lonzo Ball as the two gelled together seamlessly in summer league. They will look to continue that chemistry together in their rookie season, hoping to return the Lakers to the playoffs for the first time since 2013.