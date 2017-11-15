Lakers Rookie Kyle Kuzma Holding Meet And Greet At Grand Opening Of Dunk Contest L.A. Store

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma is scheduled for a meet and greet on Saturday, Nov. 18, at the grand opening of Dunk Contest L.A., located at 8016 Melrose Ave. The store opens at 11 a.m., with Kuzma’s appearance set for 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The only way to guarantee a spot in line to meet Kuzma is by purchasing a “Kuzma Bundle Pack,” which includes a specially-designed t-shirt, hat and poster, and is available now in limited quantities at DunkContest.com.

Those who do not purchase a Bundle Pack will have the potential opportunity to meet Kuzma via the general line. Time permitting, such customers will be allowed into the store after those in the Bundle line have had their opportunity.

While he was overshadowed by the Lakers selecting Lonzo Ball with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Kuzma has been nothing short of impressive in his rookie season.

The 22-year-old helped lead the Lakers to a Summer League championship, and has received significant playing time thus far. Kuzma’s opportunity grew to include starting, as Larry Nance Jr. recovers from a broken hand.

In addition to making the most of his minutes, Kuzma has formed a strong bond with Ball on and off the court. The two figure to factor prominently in the Lakers’ future and their efforts to emerge from what’s been a stretch of down seasons.

Kuzma is averaging 14.9 points on 49.2 percent shooting, and 6.8 rebounds in 10 games. His play has garnered attention from Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, among others.