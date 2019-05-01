Lakers Participating In 2019 California Classic Summer League At Golden 1 Center In Sacramento

After participating in the inaugural California Classic Summer League at Golden 1 Center in 2018, the Los Angeles Lakers announced they are returning this year before the team will continue play in the more ballyhooed Las Vegas Summer League.

The 2019 California Classic begins Monday, July 1, and concludes Wednesday, July 3. The Sacramento Kings again are serving as hosts of the three-day showcase and participating on the court. The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat also return from last year.

Tickets to the event are now available via Ticketmaster. The Lakers open the round-robin format by facing the Heat at 6 p.m. PT on July 1. They’ll match up against the Warriors at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, and finish by playing the Kings at 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The six games that will be played at Golden 1 Center are expected to feature rosters that include rookies selected in the 2019 NBA Draft, players entering their sophomore seasons, and those competing to make NBA and G League rosters.

Last year the Lakers failed to win any games at the California Classic, but then went to Las Vegas and reached the championship for a second consecutive year. Las Vegas Summer League begins July 5 this year, though team-specific schedules have not yet been announced.

California Classic Summer League schedule:

July 1: Heat vs. Lakers (6 p.m.); Warriors vs. Kings (8 p.m.)

July 2: Lakers vs. Warriors (6 p.m.); Heat vs. Kings (8 p.m.)

July 3: Warriors vs. Heat (12 p.m.); Lakers vs. Kings (2 p.m.)