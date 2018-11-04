Lakers Recall Moritz Wagner From G League Affiliate South Bay Ahead Of Game With Raptors

The Los Angeles Lakers recalled Moritz Wagner ahead of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, which is the second of a back-to-back. This marks the second time the rookie has joined the team this season.

After a rehab assignment with the South Bay Lakers, Wagner was activated by the parent club for their Halloween matchup with the Dallas Mavericks. However, he did not play and re-joined South Bay for their season opener.

Wagner scored 17 points to go with 4 rebounds and 1 assists over 29 minutes in a loss to Stockton. He made just one of five attempts behind the three-point line.

While Wagner is joining the Lakers, it’s not necessarily a guarantee he’ll make his NBA debut. Particularly with Ivica Zubac’s impressive showing in their close win that snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Portland Trail Blazers.

There was plenty of excitement surrounding Wagner after he was taken with the 25th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He showed encouraging flashes during Summer League but suffered a left knee contusion in Las Vegas that halted his time on the court.

The injury also impacted Wagner’s offseason workouts and participation in training camp. Like some of the Lakers’ rookies over recent years, Wagner may find himself bouncing to and from the G League with some regularity.