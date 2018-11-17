Lakers Recall Alex Caruso From South Bay Ahead Of 3-Game Road Trip Beginning

The Los Angeles Lakers recalled Alex Caruso from their G League affiliate, South Bay, prior to Saturday’s game which marks the start of a three-game road trip. The move is hardly a surprise considering Rajon Rondo underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his right hand.

Rondo is expected to miss four to five weeks, which could mean an extended opportunity for Caruso. Though, Lakers head coach Luke Walton suggested Brandon Ingram, LeBron James and Lance Stephenson may be tasked with running point guard for the second unit.

Caruso opened the regular season with the Lakers but had been with South Bay for the past month. He is in the second year of his two-way deal, but a change to NBA rules has afforded teams more flexibility this season for such players.

Now, travel days do not count against the days of service rule, which allows two-way players to spend 45 days with a parent team.

While the Lakers were dealing with a rash of injuries down the stretch last season as South Bay was in the midst of G League playoffs, decisions on where to send or keep Caruso became problematic.

Through five games for South Bay this season, Caruso averaged 12.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists. Caruso has yet to appear in a game for the Lakers this year.