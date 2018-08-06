Lakers Projected To Win 48.5 Games, Make 2019 NBA Playoffs

Heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to end their five-year playoff drought.

With LeBron James signing a four-year, $153 million contract in free agency, he certainly improves their chances. James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2018 NBA Finals despite the Kyrie Irving trade.

However, there is a major gap in projections as some believe the Lakers can challenge the Houston Rockets for the second-best record in the Western Conference while others believe they will miss the playoffs all together.

As most teams have already filled out their entire rosters this offseason, Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened betting on win totals for the upcoming season:

NBA seas wins Atl 23.5

Bos 57.5

Brk 32.5

Cha 35.5

Chi 27.5

Cle 30.5

Dal 34.5

Den 47.5

Det 37.5

GS 62.5

Hou 54.5

Ind 47.5

LAC 35.5

LAL 48.5

Mem 34.5

Mia 41.5

Mil 46.5

Min 44.5

NO 45.5

NY 29.5

OKC 50.5

Orl 31.5

Phi 54.5

Phx 28.5

Prt 41.5

Sac 25.5

SA 43.5

Tor 54.5

Uth 48.5

Wsh 44.5 — Jeff Sherman (@golfodds) August 5, 2018

With the Lakers opening at 48.5 wins, they are expected to make the playoffs in James’ first season with the young core. However, it will be highly competitive as the Minnesota Timberwolves are viewed as the eighth spot with 44.5 wins.

As James is set to turn 34 years old in his 16th NBA season, he revealed he likes the challenge of helping the Lakers return to their championship ways. If he is able to help the storied franchise win another championship, it will further cement his place as one of the best players of all time.

