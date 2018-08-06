Lakers Projected To Win 48.5 Games, Make 2019 NBA Playoffs

Lakers Projected To Win 48.5 Games, Make 2019 NBA Playoffs

By Dan Duangdao -
SHARE
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into the 2018-19 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to end their five-year playoff drought.

SHOP: RETIRED NUMBERS T-SHIRT & MORE!

With LeBron James signing a four-year, $153 million contract in free agency, he certainly improves their chances. James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2018 NBA Finals despite the Kyrie Irving trade.

However, there is a major gap in projections as some believe the Lakers can challenge the Houston Rockets for the second-best record in the Western Conference while others believe they will miss the playoffs all together.

As most teams have already filled out their entire rosters this offseason, Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened betting on win totals for the upcoming season:

With the Lakers opening at 48.5 wins, they are expected to make the playoffs in James’ first season with the young core. However, it will be highly competitive as the Minnesota Timberwolves are viewed as the eighth spot with 44.5 wins.

As James is set to turn 34 years old in his 16th NBA season, he revealed he likes the challenge of helping the Lakers return to their championship ways. If he is able to help the storied franchise win another championship, it will further cement his place as one of the best players of all time.

Are you following us on Instagram? We’ve changed our handle to @LakersNationOfficial! Find us on Facebook at @LakersNation, and on Twitter @LakersNation.