Lakers Pre-Draft Workout Video: TCU Guard Kenrich Williams Confident In Defensive Skills, Looking To Improve Shooting



The Los Angeles Lakers hosted several 2018 NBA Draft prospects on Sunday afternoon, including multiple guards. Among them was TCU product Kenrich Williams, who has kept busy in recent weeks.

Williams estimated his session with the Lakers was his seventh pre-draft workout up to this point. He added 11 more are on the horizon as the NBA Draft looms on June 21. Thus far, Williams hasn’t noticed much difference between the workouts.

“They’re all pretty much the same. A lot of shooting, a lot of competitive 1-on-1,” he said, before clarifying the Lakers did separate themselves.

“This was different because at the end of the workout we did the shooting drill, full court. I didn’t do too good.” The Lakers mentality drill has been a talking point for nearly ever prospect who has worked out for the Lakers, with several mentioning it as the most challenging aspect of the day.

In addition to the unique drill, visiting with the Lakers presented Williams with an opportunity to meet president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. “This is a great experience. Just being in this building, this facility, getting a chance to meet some legends here, it’s a blessing for me,” Williams said.

“They just told us keep working hard, take advantage of every opportunity we get, each workout. He basically told us find what you can do best, specialize at that and work on other parts of your game. I took a lot of knowledge from Magic and Luke.”

That Williams didn’t have a strong showing on the shooting front further fueled his focus heading into the draft. “I want to get my shooting consistent. I want to be a consistent 3-point shooter,” he said. “I feel like if I get that consistently, then I can have a long career in the NBA.”

On the opposite end of the court, defense is Williams’ calling card. “That’s what I pried myself in. I feel like that’s what’s going to get me into the league,” he said.

Williams nonetheless was a jack of all trades at TCU, where he earned an All-Big 12 Second Team selection as a junior. He averaged 13.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.8 steals in 36 minutes per game.

As part of our efforts to help you understand how we handle the personal information you share with us, and in preparation for the new European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), we’ve updated our Privacy & Cookies Policy. The updated Privacy & Cookies Policy will take effect on May 22, 2018. By using our services on or after that date, you’ll be agreeing to our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy. We recommend that you read our updated Privacy & Cookies Policy in full.