Lakers Pre-Draft Workout Video: Angel Delgado, Winner Of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award



The Los Angeles Lakers hosted another pre-draft workout at UCLA Health Training Center, which included Seton Hall product Angel Delgado. The 23-year-old is coming off a season that saw him earn the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award as the best center in the nation.

Additionally, Delgado was recognized on the All-Big East Second Team and was an AP All-America Honorable Mention for his senior season. Tuesday’s workout was Delgado’s 11th, and he has five remaining before the 2018 NBA Draft on June 21.

“There’s differences,” Delgado said of the workouts. “A lot of guys do different things but it’s still a workout. Just have to go hard.”

Delgado enjoyed his session with the Lakers and also views the organization in high regard. “This is a young team, a team that plays hard every single night,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be here in this practice facility.”

In terms of his skill set, Delgado aimed to demonstrate his improved speed and shooting. He’s on a “crazy diet” that’s entailed eating “a lot of greens. Stuff I didn’t even like but I’ve got to do it.” Delgado’s body fat has reduced from 17 percent to seven percent.

While Delgado has grown in those areas, his calling card is rebounding. “I still think I’m the best rebounder. I keep that in my mind,” he said. “On every team you need an offensive rebound, you always need a second shot. I’m the type of player that can give you that every single time.”

Delgado finished his career ranked second on Seton Hall’s all-time rebounding list (1,455) and 16th in scoring (1,593). He ranked first in the Big East in rebounds per game (11.8), total rebounds (402) and double-doubles (22) last season.

